Irma C. Dunkley Hegwood
Hattiesburg - Irma C. Dunkley Hegwood, 91, passed away peacefully on home hospice July 18,2019. Irma Claire was born and raised in Beaumont, MS until she married the love of her life, Edward. They were long-time Methodist who were charter members of Crossgates United Methodist in Brandon, and Heritage United Methodist in Hattiesburg.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Heritage United Methodist on Monday July 22 at 11:00am. Visitation will take place from 10:00 - 11:00am
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 21, 2019