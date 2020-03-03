|
|
Irma Schneider
Steeleville, IL - On February 14, 2020, Irma Schneider transitioned from this life to the next, reunited with her husband, Egon, who preceded her five years ago, passing peacefully, surrounded by loving family. She was born Irma Bittner in a small town named Greifendorf on September 13, 1929, in what was then the country of Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic ). She was relocated to Germany after WWII and married Dr. Egon Schneider, her hometown sweetheart, in October 1951. In 1952, she and Egon immigrated to the United States to Brooklyn, New York, where she worked as a seamstress while learning English. She then worked as a nurse's aid when the two moved to Chicago with their first child, and lived there for 2 years before moving to Carrier Mills briefly, and then eventually to Steeleville, IL in 1955. There she initially helped her husband with his beginning medical practice and eventually became a full time homemaker to raise their 4 children, Petra (Curt Redden), Hattiesburg, MS, Bodo, Ann Harbor, MI, Claudia (Tracy Nugent), Champaign, IL, and Eugene (Staci), Carmel, IN. She has seven grandchildren, Ellyse, Phillip, Alexandra, Hagan, Reni, Lorin, and Leo. Irma was one of the most beautiful, caring, talented, and gracious people that will ever exist. She was our rock and we will miss her terribly. A memorial service is planned for later this year and will be announced separately. Please present any donations in her memory to Chester Memorial Hospital Infusion Center and Maple Creek Hospice of Sparta, IL, where she received kind and loving care.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020