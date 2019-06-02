Services
McDONALD FUNERAL HOME
401 W CANAL ST.
Picayune, MS 39466-3912
(601) 798-1212
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Iva Loy Tolar Chambers Obituary
Iva Loy Tolar Chambers

Hattiesburg - Funeral Services for Iva Loy Tolar Chambers, age 95, of Hattiesburg, MS, who passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, will be held Monday, June 3, 2019, at 2:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel, 401 West Canal Street, Picayune, MS 39466 .

Visitation will be Monday, June 3, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Bob Jones will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, she was a Homemaker and a member of Main Street Baptist Church, Hattiesburg, MS. Iva Loy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Ryals Furr and Ruby Edna Thornhill Furr; father of her children, Clarence Edward Tolar; her son, Richard Earl Tolar; her sisters and brothers, John Bryce Furr, Jesse Mae Scoggin, Christine Carsley, Snookie Blackwell, and David Furr.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Robert V. Chambers; her children, Keith (Cheryle) Tolar, Janet (Jimmy) Ward, and Steven Harrison Tolar; 8 grandchildren, Jennifer (Todd) DeMuth, Jacob (Shea) Tolar, Lee (Nathalie) Tolar, Alicia (Jon) Germany, Rachel (Lon) Williamson, Ret Tolar, Casey (David) Boudreaux, and Haley (Joel) Santaguida; 20 great grandchildren; her sister, Charleen Schrock; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

www.mcdonaldfh.com
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 2, 2019
