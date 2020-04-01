|
IvaNell Brock
Hattiesburg - IvaNell Brock, 86, of Hattiesburg passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Bullock Cemetery. A visitation will be held prior to the funeral at 10:30 a.m. until service time at the cemetery.
Mrs. Brock was a member at First UPC on 7th St. for 35 years until she could no longer drive herself. She has been a member at Pentecostal Tabernacle for the past 5 years. Mrs. Brock loved to sew and cook, but her true passion was having a garage sale. She could sell anything. She was an immaculate homemaker who never slowed down. She was known as "Grandmother" to everyone, and she was happiest when she was with her family, especially her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Brock; her parents Willard and Lela Garner; and three brothers, James Garner, Travis Garner, and Charles "Brother" Garner.
She is survived by seven children, Sherry Brock of Moselle, Charles "Sonny" (Tammy) Brock of Hattiesburg, Vickie (Butch) Crabtree of Seminary, Barry Brock of Seminary, Marty (Tammy) Brock of Hattiesburg, Lisa Carter of Seminary, Darren Brock and fiancé Kristie Johnson of Seminary; two sisters, Margie Garner of Azle, TX, and Lynda (David) Betts of Florence, MS; her brother, Phillip Garner of Hattiesburg; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a host nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020