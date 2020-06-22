Ivy Lee Broomhall
Hattiesburg - Ivy Lee Broomhall, 86, of Hattiesburg, passed away on June 20, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Services will be Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, followed by burial in Roseland Park Cemetery.
Mr. Broomhall was of the Pentecostal faith. He was a member of the Mt. Moriah Masonic Lodge in New Orleans, LA. He enjoyed racing, and restoring classic cars.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivy and Minnie Broomhall; three sisters; and two great grandchildren, Shawn and C.J.
He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-two years, Peggy Broomhall of Hattiesburg; his daughter, Renee Broomhall of Hattiesburg; two grandchildren, Lee Watts (Holly) of Sumrall and Elizabeth Saxon (Clint) of Hattiesburg; three great grandchildren, Eli Lambert, Christian Watts, and Myles Watts; and one sister, Beatrice "Petey" Ravencraft of Zachary, LA.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.