Ivy Lee Broomhall
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ivy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ivy Lee Broomhall

Hattiesburg - Ivy Lee Broomhall, 86, of Hattiesburg, passed away on June 20, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Services will be Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, followed by burial in Roseland Park Cemetery.

Mr. Broomhall was of the Pentecostal faith. He was a member of the Mt. Moriah Masonic Lodge in New Orleans, LA. He enjoyed racing, and restoring classic cars.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivy and Minnie Broomhall; three sisters; and two great grandchildren, Shawn and C.J.

He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-two years, Peggy Broomhall of Hattiesburg; his daughter, Renee Broomhall of Hattiesburg; two grandchildren, Lee Watts (Holly) of Sumrall and Elizabeth Saxon (Clint) of Hattiesburg; three great grandchildren, Eli Lambert, Christian Watts, and Myles Watts; and one sister, Beatrice "Petey" Ravencraft of Zachary, LA.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved