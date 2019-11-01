Services
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
(601) 582-1899
Resources
J. C. Jordan


1943 - 2019
J. C. Jordan Obituary
J. C. Jordan

Hattiesburg - J. C. Jordan, 76, of Hattiesburg passed away on October 31, 2019 at Merit Health Wesley Medical Center. Visitation will be Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home in Petal from 1 P.M. until service at 3 P.M. followed by burial in Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Jordan was a member of River of Life Church. He was a hard worker, who rose to the position of Perry County Supervisor for MDOT during his eighteen plus years of dedicated work. He loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed growing a vegetable garden, so that he could give everyone fresh vegetables, especially his tomatoes. He loved all animals, especially his dogs, Bella and Sadie. He loved and cherished spending time with his family, whether it was playing dominoes or arm wrestling with his great-grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Maggie Jordan; and a nephew, Darrell Riley.

He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-five years Shirley Jordan of Hattiesburg; his daughter, Amy (Wayne) McCardle of Hattiesburg; his grandson, Mark (Kimberly) Herring of Petal; his granddaughter, Hannah (Tyler) Buckley of Petal; his two great-grandsons, Eian and Caleb; his two great-granddaughters, Evie and Maggie Buckley; his three sisters, Lena Patterson, Beverly Riley, and Margaret Smith; his step-granddaughter, Kristy (Jesse) Jones of Ovett; his step-grandson, Joseph McCardle of Ovett; his seven step-great-grandchildren, Austin, Dustin, Faith, Hailey, Clayton, Jeremy, and Brianna; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
