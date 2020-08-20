1/1
Jackson Michaela Weaver
1997 - 2020
Jackson Michaela Weaver

Hattiesburg - Jackson Michaela Weaver, 22, of Hattiesburg, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Moore Funeral Home. The service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.

Jackson was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and an employee at Goodwill. She enjoyed roller skating, playing with her (many) animals, and biking on the Trace. In Jackson's spare time she loved making TikTok videos and dancing with friends. Her bright smile and beaming heart filled the world with light.

She graced her parents lives that December of 1997. She enriched every life that she touched in her short 22 years, after all it is said angels can only live on earth for a short amount of time. Everyone who met her loved her. Her pure and unconditional love drew everyone to her.

She was preceded in death by one grandfather, Arthur Weaver and one brother, Jason Weaver.

She is survived by her parents, James Michael and Toni Anne Weaver; three sisters, Ashley, Nickole (Alex), and Bogdana; one brother, Derek Weaver; her grandmother, Gloria Weaver; grandparents, Dorothy and James Marino; also, Anna Burlaka; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Flowers may be sent to the church and donations can be made to the DuBard School for Language Disorders at the University of Southern Mississippi, 118 College Drive #5215, Hattiesburg, MS 39406






Published in Hattiesburg American from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
