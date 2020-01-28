|
Jacob "Jake" Baker
Petal - Jacob "Jake" Howe Baker, 79, of Petal, Mississippi went to be with the Lord on January 23 with his wife at his side. Visitation will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. until service at 11:30 A.M. at Macedonia Baptist Church, followed by burial in the church cemetery.
Born August 3, 1940 in Everett, PA, he was the son of Jacob Henry Baker and Martha Howe Baker of Snake Spring Valley.
After graduating Jake spent a year on a Navy ship doing research in refrigeration and traveling the world. He spent 18 months in Australia before moving back to Pittsburgh, PA and working for Whirlpool. He moved his family to Indianapolis, IN for 9 years where he worked for Jenn Air and got his Masters of Business Administration from Butler University. He finished his career working 25 years for Maytag as the Regional Service Manager based in Atlanta, GA.
Jake's farming background turned into a love of gardening and plants. He always had the biggest garden in the neighborhood, beautiful landscaping, and could spend a whole weekend mowing his lawn. In later years he enjoyed camping with his wife, children, grandchildren, and a slew of sisters, out-laws, and nieces and nephews.
He found the most joy in doing work for others. Jake and Linda moved to southern Mississippi and spent several weeks helping with Hurricane Katrina clean up. In his work with Macedonia Baptist Church he led the men's group, Meals-On-Wheels, and did several mission trips with a Navajo firewood ministry. He loved the Lord and his Macedonia church community where he has been a Deacon for over 2 years.
Jake was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his cherished wife of 20 years, Linda Baker; his sisters, Sue Craig, Lois Baker (Mike Beebe), and Mary Dreibelbis; his children Dana Stein (Jason) of Charlotte, NC, Jason Baker (Deb) of Salt Lake City, UT. He is also survived by three grandsons, Joseph Stein, Jacob "Hank" Stein, and Jason Stein, JR and his loving step family stepdaughters, Stephanie Chopin (Chris), Tara Tyler (Steven), grandkids Amanda and Jake Martinez, Blake Chopin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Gideons International.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020