Jacquie Jo Forrester
1929 - 2020
Jacquie Jo Forrester

Hattiesburg - Jacquie, 91, died on July 12, 2020, with family by her side both in person and electronically.

Jacquie was born May 30, 1929 in Frederick, Oklahoma to Reed and Lois Faye Cooter . She graduated from Lawton High School in Lawton, Oklahoma. Jacquie retired at 78 from a long career in the loan and retail banking business. She then served many years as a volunteer at Wesley Medical Center, where she received the volunteer of the year award.

Jacquie loved her big family. She was a wonderful square dancer and clogger, traveling often to dance and putting on demonstrations at county fairs and the like. She was always the most popular girl in the dance hall. She loved to enjoy life to its fullest, and to offer her beautiful smile and a laugh to all. She was a woman who overcame great adversity to raise her children and provide for their needs and was fiercely loyal to each of them. She had a quick wit, loved the occasional margarita, and always found a way to help those in need.

Ms. Forrester was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Reed and Lois Faye Cooter, and her daughter, Jerri Lynn Forrester.

Jacquie is survived by ten children:

Janet Lee (Don) Brummett of Quitaque, Texas. Jim (Ruth) Forrester of Pace, FL. Jeffery (Betty) Forrester of Conway Arkansas. Jay Forrester of Hattiesburg. Joanna (Kenny) Williamson of Hattiesburg. Jennifer (David) Knight of Ft. Walton Beach, FL. John Forrester of Jupiter, FL. Jerald (aka Bubba) Forrester of Birmingham, AL. Jeanne (Frank) Carlone of Jupiter, FL. Jamie (Jacque) Forrester of Daphne, AL.

She is also survived by her sister Linda Allred of San Antonio, TX., and 2 nieces and nephews.

She has 27 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

A private service was held at Moore Funeral Home on July 14,2020 due to Covid restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the ALS Association, or the Alzheimer's Foundation.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
