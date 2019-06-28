|
|
James Cameron Runnels
Hattiesburg - With deep sadness we mourn the passing of our son Cameron, age 19, of Hattiesburg, who passed away Monday, June 24, 2019.
Cameron is survived by his parents, James and Jerra Boatner Runnels of Hattiesburg and his three sisters Kennedy Runnels of Hattiesburg, Maribeth Strickland of Nashville TN, and Kasie Runnels of Apple Valley, CA.
Cameron is also survived by his 16-month old son and the light of his world Graeson Reid Runnels, along with Graeson's mother, Laekyn Odom.
He leaves behind his grandparents, Barbara Runnels and the late James Harlan Runnels of Petal and Jerry and Linda Boatner and the late Marsha Jo Boatner of Collinsville.
Cameron loved life but struggled with addiction and depression. He had so many friends who loved and cared for him, and for this we are forever grateful. He was funny and kind, and could light up a room. Cameron attended Petal High School where he played soccer, and planned to attend Jones College in the fall to study forestry.
For loved ones and friends of someone struggling with addiction we ask that you never give up hope. We find comfort knowing Cameron was a friend to many.
Visitation will be at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. A private family service will be held at a later date in Collinsville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cameron's memory to the Forrest/Perry Adult Drug Court, P.O. Box 309, Hattiesburg, MS 39403. It is our hope that those struggling with addiction may seek help.
Our family has established an education fund for Cameron's son Graeson Runnels at Trustmark Bank.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 28, 2019