James "Freddie" DickinsonHattiesburg - James "Freddie" Dickinson, 71, of Hattiesburg, MS, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Merit Health Wesley. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Union Baptist Church in Seminary, MS from 2 - 3 p.m. with services immediately following at 3 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.Mr. Dickinson was of the Methodist faith. He was a supervisor at Lehigh Hanson for over 30 years before retiring in 2013. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing and hunting.He was preceded in death by his father, Lavelle Dickinson; one brother, Cecil L. Dickinson; one sister, Kay Dickinson Odum; and step-father, Larry O. Evans.He is survived by his wife, Angela Wilson Dickinson of Hattiesburg, MS; three daughters, Andrea (Bubba) Smith of Hattiesburg, MS, Ashley (Jason) Anderson of Hattiesburg, MS, and Helen Reese of Mooreville, MS; one son, Joshua Rorie of Tuscumbia, AL; his mother, Mary E. Evans of Hattiesburg, MS; one sister, Catherine Boler of Hattiesburg, MS; two step-sisters, Tammy (Glenn) Speed of Collins, MS and Tracy (Mark) Amason of Mize, MS; two brothers, Danny Dickinson of Hattiesburg, MS and Richard Dickinson, of Hattiesburg, MS; 12 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.