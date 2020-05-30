James Edward Rutland
Bassfield - James Edward Rutland, 92, of Bassfield, MS, formerly of Gulfport, died Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born in Bassfield, MS on January 23, 1928. James was a resident of Gulfport for 52 years until moving back to Bassfield several years ago.
He was retired from South Central Bell. James was a member of Telephone Pioneers of America. While living in Gulfport, he was a member and deacon at the First Baptist Church Gulfport, and also a member of the Gulfport Civitan Club. He was a member of the Victory Baptist Church of Bassfield.
James was preceded in death by his parents, James Andrew Rutland and Lucy Herrin Rutland; his grandson, Ebron Rachuba; his son, Gary Rutland; and his daughter, Deborah Rutland.
James is survived by his wife, Frances Courtney Rutland; his daughter Brenda Rachuba (Keith) of Long Beach, MS; his sisters, Margie Hauenstein (Carey) of Laurel, MS, and Doris Davis (Billy) of Tupelo, MS; and his brother, Clifford Rutland (Mary) of Bassfield, MS.
There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 2:30 PM at the Double Church Cemetery in Bassfield, MS, with a visitation at the cemetery beginning at 2:00 PM.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street Chapel in Gulfport, is honored to serve this family. 228-865-0090. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in Hattiesburg American from May 30 to May 31, 2020.