James Edward Rutland
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Edward Rutland

Bassfield - James Edward Rutland, 92, of Bassfield, MS, formerly of Gulfport, died Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born in Bassfield, MS on January 23, 1928. James was a resident of Gulfport for 52 years until moving back to Bassfield several years ago.

He was retired from South Central Bell. James was a member of Telephone Pioneers of America. While living in Gulfport, he was a member and deacon at the First Baptist Church Gulfport, and also a member of the Gulfport Civitan Club. He was a member of the Victory Baptist Church of Bassfield.

James was preceded in death by his parents, James Andrew Rutland and Lucy Herrin Rutland; his grandson, Ebron Rachuba; his son, Gary Rutland; and his daughter, Deborah Rutland.

James is survived by his wife, Frances Courtney Rutland; his daughter Brenda Rachuba (Keith) of Long Beach, MS; his sisters, Margie Hauenstein (Carey) of Laurel, MS, and Doris Davis (Billy) of Tupelo, MS; and his brother, Clifford Rutland (Mary) of Bassfield, MS.

There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 2:30 PM at the Double Church Cemetery in Bassfield, MS, with a visitation at the cemetery beginning at 2:00 PM.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street Chapel in Gulfport, is honored to serve this family. 228-865-0090. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
02:00 - 02:30 PM
Double Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Double Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 30, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved