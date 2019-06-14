|
|
James Floyd Garraway, Sr.
Hattiesburg, MS - James Floyd Garraway, Sr., 91, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, June 14, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church with service to follow at 11:30 AM.
Jimmy was born October 17, 1927 to Hugh Pearce Garraway, Sr. and Jessie Hartsock Garraway of New Augusta, MS. After finishing high school in New Augusta, he attended Jones County Junior College for one year. While at JCJC, he was a member of the 1945-1946 Junior College State Championship Basketball team.
He then joined and served two years in the U.S. Marine Corps. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Hattiesburg, MS and enrolled in Mississippi Southern College (now USM). While at Southern, he was one of the charter members of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. It was there (USM) that he met Joy Frost of Hattiesburg and later married her on September 2, 1951. They were married for 62 years until her death on December 5, 2013. After he graduated he was employed by the Mississippi Power Company where he worked for 36 years. During that time he was Auditor and Manager of Customer Services for the Hattiesburg District.
Jimmy was a member of the Chamber of Commerce and belonged to the Hattiesburg Civitan Club where he served as treasurer of the club. He also worked with the club on the Abbie Rogers Camp for children for many years.
Jimmy was one of the original members that started the Westminster Presbyterian Church and served as Treasurer, Deacon and Elder for many years. He was a member of the choir and the Men of the Church and was involved in the operations and activities of the church.
He and his wife, Joy, loved to travel. They traveled to Mexico, Canada and a cruise to the Bahamas. They visited all of the National Parks and interesting cities and points of interest from California to the East Coast. This included Disney World and Branson, MO many times.
Jimmy's many hobbies included his yard work, his garden, being in the Honey Bee business in producing honey for many years and spending time on his land on the Leaf River. He loved to hunt, fish and take pictures of all kinds of wildlife.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joy Frost Garraway; his parents, Hugh Pearce and Jessie Hartsock Garraway; his brother, Hugh P. Garraway, Jr.; an infant son; and a grandson, Dennis Gregory Garraway, Jr.
He is survived by his two sons, James F. (Jay) Garraway, Jr., his wife, Renee' and Dennis Gregory (Greg) Garraway, his wife, Amy; three grandchildren, Greer Garraway, Kayla Horton (Eric), and James F. (Trey) Garraway, III.
Family requests memorials be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 14, 2019