Services
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
Resources
More Obituaries for James Dillon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Jewel Dillon


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Jewel Dillon Obituary
James Jewel Dillon

Hattiesburg - James Jewel Dillon, 84, of Hattiesburg passed away on October 17, 2019 at Merit Health Wesley Hospital. Services will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, followed by a graveside service at Turnage Chapel Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery in Foxworth, MS. at 2 P.M.

Mr. Dillon was a member of Hardy Street Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army during Korea. He was a member of the Hattiesburg Masonic Lodge # 397. He was the owner and master plumber of Dillon Plumbing Company for over 58 years. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Francis Dillon; three sisters; and two brothers; and a daughter, Louise Dillon.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ruby Merl Turnage Dillon of Hattiesburg; his son, Jimmy (Yvonne) Dillon of Hattiesburg; his three daughters, Teresa (Robert) Garcia of Petal, Darlene (Mark) Kelley of Hattiesburg, and Diann (Dewitt) Jones of Richton; ten grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moore Funeral Service
Download Now