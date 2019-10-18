|
|
James Jewel Dillon
Hattiesburg - James Jewel Dillon, 84, of Hattiesburg passed away on October 17, 2019 at Merit Health Wesley Hospital. Services will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, followed by a graveside service at Turnage Chapel Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery in Foxworth, MS. at 2 P.M.
Mr. Dillon was a member of Hardy Street Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army during Korea. He was a member of the Hattiesburg Masonic Lodge # 397. He was the owner and master plumber of Dillon Plumbing Company for over 58 years. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Francis Dillon; three sisters; and two brothers; and a daughter, Louise Dillon.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ruby Merl Turnage Dillon of Hattiesburg; his son, Jimmy (Yvonne) Dillon of Hattiesburg; his three daughters, Teresa (Robert) Garcia of Petal, Darlene (Mark) Kelley of Hattiesburg, and Diann (Dewitt) Jones of Richton; ten grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019