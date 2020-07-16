James M. (Jimmy) Leggett



Colorado Springs, CO - Jimmy Leggett of Colorado Springs, CO, formerly of Hattiesburg, MS died July 9, 2020 after a brief ilIness, at the age of 79. Jimmy was born and raised in Hattiesburg, MS. He graduated from Hattiesburg High School "Class of 58", The US Navy Electronic School, and Regis University in Colorado Springs.



After his military service in the US Navy, Jimmy moved to Colorado and worked in Computer Technical Management at Norad Command for Philco and GE Corp for many years along with assignments at The Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. After retirement Jimmy did consulting work with Digital Equipment, Apple, and Emerson Corp.



He was preceded in death by his father James Malcolm Leggett, Sr. and his mother Louise Hickman Leggett. Jim is survived by his wife, Ruth Dent Leggett of Colorado Springs. Four sons and one daughter.



James Leggett (Carrie) of Omaha, NE. Nellie Brewley (Jeff) ofTulsa, OK,. Roy Leggett (Mel) of Lyon, CO,. Billy Leggett of Denver, CO. Vance Leggett (Mia) of Albuquerque, NM. Jim also has 6 grandchildren.



Jim is also survived by two brothers and three sisters. Carol Leggett Davidson of Hattiesburg, MS. Billy Leggett (Kaye) of Hattiesburg, MS. Larry Leggett (Valerie) of Houston, TX. Linda Leggett Walley (Tommy) of Richton, MS. Becky Leggett Goudie (Rockie) of Hattiesburg, MS.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.









