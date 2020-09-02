1/1
James Robert Hanberry

James Robert Hanberry

Sumrall - James Robert Hanberry, 84, of Sumrall, entered into glorious rest with his Heavenly Father in the early morning hours of September 2, 2020.

Robert is preceded in death by his brother, William "Billy" Hanberry, and by his oldest son, Robert Mickey Hanberry.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Rebecca, and their 4 remaining children and spouses, Kim and Greg Berg, Tim and Lisa Hanberry, Ronnie and Teresa Hanberry, and Denease and Pete Bishop. He was grandfather to thirteen, great-grandfather to six with one more on the way, great-great grandfather to one, uncle to several nieces and nephews, friend to many.

Robert was the eldest of six children, born December 24,1935, to the late James and Gladys Hanberry. He married his high school sweetheart, Rebecca Rawls, in 1955. Robert held a strong work ethic, seen in his devotion to his 44 years working for The Merchants Company. His devotion and success there led to the dedication of the Robert Hanberry Training Center in 2005. Over his tenure with the company, he built many relationships with coworkers and colleagues who became lifelong friends. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed golfing, tending to his immaculately beautiful lawn, and serving as a deacon for Bellevue Baptist Church.

Due to the current pandemic, a private visitation will be held at Hulett-Winstead funeral home in Sumrall, followed by a graveside service for immediate family at Oral Baptist Church Cemetery on September 4, 2020.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Chapel Inc
Hwy 589
Sumrall, MS 39482
(601) 758-3812
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hulett-Winstead Funeral Chapel Inc

