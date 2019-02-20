|
|
James Robert Winstead
Hattiesburg, MS - James Robert Winstead, 83, formerly of Hattiesburg, MS, passed away Wednesday morning, February 13, 2019, at the Baptist Village Retirement Center in Waycross, GA. Born March 18, 1935, he was a son of the late James Hardy and Gladys Huff Winstead. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Peggy Addy Winstead, sisters Bobbie Ruth Haley and Dorothy Marie George, and brother Albert Wilson Winstead. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Brendon and Bethany Winstead of Woodbine, GA, granddaughter Maeven Winstead, and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Mr. Winstead retired from the USAF in 1974, then from the Telecommunications Department at the University of Southern Mississippi in 1997. He was a loyal Southern Miss fan, volunteering with the football team for many years. His other hobby was RV camping, as well as visiting with anyone he met. He was a long time member of Main Street Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, before moving to GA, where he joined Jekyll Island Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 pm, Friday, February 22nd, at the Hulett-Winstead funeral home in Hattiesburg, MS. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 23rd, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 20, 2019