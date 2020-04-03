Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
James Rodney Berry Jr.

James Rodney Berry Jr. Obituary
James Rodney Berry, Jr.

Gulfport - James Rodney Berry, Jr., age 89, of Gulfport, passed away on March 31, 2020.

Mr. Berry was preceded in death by his parents, James Rodney Berry, Sr. and Erna Belle Alexander Berry; 2 sisters, Rita Von Kennedy and Rachel Berry Passman.

He is survived by his children, Paul Gregory Berry (Madelynn), Paula Berry Kirsch (Alton), Carol Berry Bush (William), and James Edward Berry (Rose); a brother, Bernard Alexander Berry; his grandchildren, Amanda Dawn Taylor (Jason), Gregory Paul Berry (Mary), Matthieu Berry (Kristina), Zachary Berry (Morgan), Andrew Berry (Anna), and David Chandler Bush; his great-grandchildren, Amber Taylor, Jessica Taylor, Jacob Taylor, Addison Taylor, Austin Berry, Julien Berry, Kurtis Berry, Kayden Berry, Kolten Berry, and Julia Berry.

Mr. Berry received a Bachelors Degree from USM and Masters Degree at LSU and was a member of Pi Kappa Episilon. He served as a 2nd Lt in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as a Drilling Engineer and then as a high school science and history teacher. In his early years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, breeding and showing certified Pomeranian Dogs, spending time with his dog "Brandy," and later years, he enjoyed bird watching and watching LSU and SEC Football

Due to Covid-19 and social distancing, there is a limit of 10 people in the funeral home at a time. We are asking adult family members only. Viewing will be Saturday, April 4, 2020, from 1 - 2:30 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport.

www.riemannfamily.com
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
