Services
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
James W. "Bubba" Blocker

James W. "Bubba" Blocker Obituary
James W. "Bubba" Blocker

Hattiesburg - James W. "Bubba" Blocker,71, of Hattiesburg passed away on August 5, 2019 at the V. A. Home in Collins. Services will be Friday, August 9, 2019 at 3 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg followed by burial in Roseland Park Cemetery.

Mr. Blocker was a member of Glendale Baptist Church. He served in the Vietnam War as a United States Marine. He served 37 years in the Hattiesburg Fire Department where he retired as a District Captain. He was a member of the Hub City Masonic Lodge # 627. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan Hoover and Mary Katherine Blocker; and close family friend, Helen Miller.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary Katherine Shepherd (Wade) of Lanesville, IN; his son, James Timothy Blocker (Suzanne) of Ocean Springs; his five grandchildren, Alex Younger, Timothy Younger, Conner Shepherd, Logan Blocker, and Brandon Blocker; his two sisters, Patricia Blocker of Hattiesburg and Kathy Crosby of Hattiesburg; one niece; and one nephew.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 9, 2019
