James Wallace Bryant
Gulfport - James Wallace Bryant, 89, of Gulfport, previously of Hattiesburg, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Gulfport. Services will be Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Moore Hattiesburg Chapel followed by burial in Highland Cemetery.
Mr. Bryant was a member of Petal Harvey Baptist Church and attended Seaside Chapel in Gulfport. He retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service. He also retired from the United States Postal Service after 20 years. He was a member of the Mississippi Guard.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ouita Bryant and his parents, Henry and Annie Bryant.
He is survived by one daughter, Renee Bryant Easterling of Wiggins; one son, Timothy James Bryant (Patrina) of Brandon; three grandchildren, Rebekah Easterling of Petal, and Parker Bryant and Peyton Bryant, both of Brandon; and two brothers, Grady Bryant and Clark Bryant, both of Saraland, AL.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 26, 2018 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to .
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 25, 2019