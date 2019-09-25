Services
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Wallace Bryant


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Wallace Bryant Obituary
James Wallace Bryant

Gulfport - James Wallace Bryant, 89, of Gulfport, previously of Hattiesburg, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Gulfport. Services will be Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Moore Hattiesburg Chapel followed by burial in Highland Cemetery.

Mr. Bryant was a member of Petal Harvey Baptist Church and attended Seaside Chapel in Gulfport. He retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service. He also retired from the United States Postal Service after 20 years. He was a member of the Mississippi Guard.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ouita Bryant and his parents, Henry and Annie Bryant.

He is survived by one daughter, Renee Bryant Easterling of Wiggins; one son, Timothy James Bryant (Patrina) of Brandon; three grandchildren, Rebekah Easterling of Petal, and Parker Bryant and Peyton Bryant, both of Brandon; and two brothers, Grady Bryant and Clark Bryant, both of Saraland, AL.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 26, 2018 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to .
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moore Funeral Service
Download Now