James "Bill" Watts
1926 - 2020
James "Bill" Watts

Hattiesburg - James "Bill" Watts, 93, of Hattiesburg, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Wesley Southern Methodist Church followed by interment in Highland Cemetery.

Mr. Watts was a charter member of Wesley Southern Methodist Church. He proudly served his country in the Navy during World War II. He was a member of the VFW and was also a Mason. He enjoyed wood working and sports of all types. Above all things, he loved his family. Mr. Watts was a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, W.E. and Eva Watts; his wife, Mary "Bobbie Jo" Watts; and his siblings, Delores Watts Milling, W. Hayward Watts, Lena Mae Watts Matison, and Nell Watts Wimberley.

He is survived by his son, James E. Watts, Jr.; his daughter, Mary Lynn Watts McManus (Gary L.) of Hattiesburg; his grandchildren, Mary Anna McManus Shows (Nathan Daniel), and Lara Elizabeth McManus Cockrell (Trenton Glenn); and four great-grandchildren, Brent Daniel Shows, Anna Lynn Shows, Caden James Cockrell, and Laralen Elizabeth Cockrell.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Wesley Southern Methodist Church from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
