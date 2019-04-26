|
|
Jane Susan "Sue" Marquardt
Hattiesburg - Jane Susan (Sue) Marquardt, 75, of Hattiesburg, died peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Provision Living following a battle with cancer.
She was born on May 16, 1943, in Joplin, Missouri, to Steven and Mary Petkoff.
She graduated from El Dorado Springs (Missouri) High School in 1961 and attended Kansas State College at Pittsburg where she met Ronald Gene Marquardt. They were married in 1964 and had two sons.
In 1973, the family moved to Hattiesburg when Dr. Marquardt got a teaching position at the University of Southern Mississippi. Sue worked as a realtor for McMahan Realty and later held retail positions at stores in Hattiesburg and Petal.
Sue was a longtime member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Hattiesburg where she served as a Hospitality Host. She was a member of the South Mississippi Art Association and enjoyed volunteering at Christian Services in Downtown Hattiesburg.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 48 years Dr. Ronald Gene Marquardt (1939-2013). She is survived by her brother James (Sharon) Petkoff of Bates City, Missouri; sons Mark (Hajira) Marquardt of Evanston, Illinois; Rick (Julianne) Marquardt of Salt Lake City, Utah; three grandchildren: Adam Marquardt, Alexandra Jane Marquardt and Katherine Hope Marquardt.
Friends are invited to a viewing Friday, April 26, 2019, 6-8 pm at Forrest Funeral Home, 1258 Richburg Road in Hattiesburg.
Following a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church at 10 am Saturday, April 27, 2019, she will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul c/o St. Thomas Catholic Church, 3117 West 4th Street, Hattiesburg MS 39401.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019