Janet French McElroy
On October 13, 2020, we lost a true southern lady. Our mother passed away peacefully in Pass Christian, Mississippi, surrounded by her family. Our mother was the matriarch of our family in every sense of the word. She was devoted to our father for over 57 years. They lived most of their lives together in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. They later settled in Pass Christian where they built a beautiful home that she enjoyed thoroughly with her family. Her love for her family could have been matched only by her love for her dogs, who also lived an enviable life.
She was a true icon with impeccable taste. She had a knack for decorating, planning and entertaining. She was a gifted interior designer and her holiday decorations brought a smile to all who saw them. Whether she was decorating a city, a company building, or simply her family home, no project was too big or too small. She had a generous heart and was a rescuer of all things: pets, people, and buildings. She liked to do things in her own way and when she had an idea, you had two choices: get on board or get out of her way. However, she loved nothing more than sharing what she could with all those with whom she came in contact. She was extensively involved in the Hattiesburg Civic Association where she gave greatly of her time, ideas, and resources. She was instrumental in the restoration of the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater and the revitalization of both downtown Hattiesburg and downtown Pass Christian. Her generosity resulted in the city of Pass Christian proclaiming December 25th as Janet French McElroy day.
She was definitely memorable. She lived larger than life as evidenced by her signature Orange Flip lipstick, large sunglasses, and outspoken personality. Her parties were over the top and almost as remarkable as she was. She knew how to light up a room with her grand entrances, gregarious laughter and her contagious smile. She definitely sparkled and had an affinity for the finer things in life. The same can be said for her taste in everything, including the making of the most divine chocolate brownies anyone has ever tasted.
She loved to do life on her own terms and in her own grand style. Her grandiose way earned her the beloved nickname of "Grande". Her grandchildren loved her dearly and she loved them. She especially enjoyed picking out the perfect gift for her grandchildren for each occasion. She shared her blessings with so many and she will be missed by our father, our family, her dogs, her friends, UPS, FedEx, and Saks Fifth Avenue.
She is preceded in death by her father, Nicholas Bernard French, her mother, Louise Hurlbert French, and her son Warren Monroe McElroy, II, as well as numerous pets. She leaves behind to celebrate her memory, her devoted husband, Michael E. McElroy, Sr., her son, Michael, Jr. (Sonya) and her daughter, Nikki (Jack); her 5 beautiful grandchildren, Kate, Morgan, Mikey, Jack, and Nicholas; her two sisters, Susan Luke (Tommy) and Connie Worrel (Steve), as well as her beloved dogs, Barney, Bella and Mama Mia. We are forever grateful for her caregivers who have devotedly cared for her and continue to care for our father.
Her memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you wish to honor our Grande, please make a donation to President Trump's re-election campaign or to your local animal rescue league. The vivacious tenor of this obituary is meant not to be light hearted but reflective of the uniquely colorful and memorable way in which our Mother, our irreplaceable Matriarch, lived her life.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is honored to serve this family. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com