Dr. Janet Gail Moody
Poplarville - Dr. Janet Gail Moody, 65, of Poplarville, Mississippi realized Victory, conquering her battle with cancer on Saturday July 6, 2019 at home, surrounded by family and friends.
Jan was born January 5, 1954 to Vonceil Howard Moody and G. W. "Buster" Moody. She was an alumnus of Pearl River Community College, Mississippi State University, and University of Southern Mississippi. Jan was a longtime teacher at Poplarville High School and retired as Dean of Instruction at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Perkinston. She was a highly respected educator and administrator, and was dearly beloved by her students. Throughout Jan's career, she received many awards and accolades for her contribution to education and instruction. She was an active and lifelong member of First Baptist Church, Poplarville.
Her parents precede her in death.
Family members include one sister, Debbie Miles and her husband Duddy; one nephew, Josh Miles; one niece, Brec Harris; one great nephew, Miles Harris; great niece; Foster Harris; and best friend forever, Rhonda Ladner Williams.
Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church, 203 S Main Street, Poplarville on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Dr. Bryant Barnes, Dr. Eric Pridmore, and Rev. Brad Ford will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Poplarville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends and have visitation two hours prior to the service, Tuesday at the church.
Contributions in Jan's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis , TN 38105, ; Backpack Buddies c/o Poplarville First United Methodist Church; and Brothers' Keepers Ministries of Poplarville.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitefuneralhomepoplarville.com for the Moody family.
White Funeral Home, (601) 795-4982.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 7, 2019