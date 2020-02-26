|
|
Janet Vera Byrd Patrick
Dixie Community, MS - Services will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Dixie Baptist Church for Mrs Janet Byrd Patrick, 85, of the Dixie Community, MS.
She died Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
Interment will be in Dixie Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Patrick was a homemaker and member of Dixie Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Ferrell Patrick; parents, Cleo and Ruby Extine Byrd; one brother, Rev. Kenna Byrd; two sisters, Helen Walters and Jerry Myers.
She is survived by three sons, Ricky Ferrell Patrick of the Dixie Community, Dennis Paul Patrick of the Dixie Community, and Douglas Alan Patrick of Bay St. Louis, MS; one daughter, Ruby Veraga Patrick Lawler (Sillman) of Sevierville, TN; nine grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to American Bible Society, 650 25th Street, NW #301, Cleveland, TN 37311.
Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM Saturday at Dixie Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020