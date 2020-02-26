Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Patrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Vera Byrd Patrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Vera Byrd Patrick Obituary
Janet Vera Byrd Patrick

Dixie Community, MS - Services will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Dixie Baptist Church for Mrs Janet Byrd Patrick, 85, of the Dixie Community, MS.

She died Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Interment will be in Dixie Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Patrick was a homemaker and member of Dixie Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Ferrell Patrick; parents, Cleo and Ruby Extine Byrd; one brother, Rev. Kenna Byrd; two sisters, Helen Walters and Jerry Myers.

She is survived by three sons, Ricky Ferrell Patrick of the Dixie Community, Dennis Paul Patrick of the Dixie Community, and Douglas Alan Patrick of Bay St. Louis, MS; one daughter, Ruby Veraga Patrick Lawler (Sillman) of Sevierville, TN; nine grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to American Bible Society, 650 25th Street, NW #301, Cleveland, TN 37311.

Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM Saturday at Dixie Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -