|
|
Janis Harvey
Hattiesburg - Janis Harvey, 71, of Hattiesburg passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at Merit Health Wesley. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 P.M. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 followed by burial in Highland Cemetery.
Janis enjoyed spending time at Hercules Fishing Club, in Gautier, where you could always find her soaking in her favorite view along the Pascagoula River.
She was preceded in death by her parents H. E. Trigg and Annette Fairchild Trigg and her sister Nancy Buckner.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Phil Harvey of Hattiesburg; a daughter, Tracey (Kelly) Jones of Purvis; a son, Jay Harvey of Gautier; a brother, Eddy (Cammie) Trigg of Gautier; a grandson, Tanner (Courtney) Jones of Fairhope, AL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 10, 2019