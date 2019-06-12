Services
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
(601) 582-1899
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Perkinston Cemetery
Petal - Jannette McGowen, 75, of Petal, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Merit Health Wesley Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home. The graveside committal service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 in the Perkinston Cemetery.

Jannette enjoyed being with her family and being outdoors, especially going fishing. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing, and painting. She was preceded in death by her parents, W. B. and Thelma Parker Rogers.

She is survived by her husband, John McGowen of Petal; a daughter, Jennifer (Wesley) Laird Hughes of Ellisville; a sister, Janice (James) Sundy of Milton, FL.

Visitation for Jannette will be 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 12, 2019
