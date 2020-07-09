Jaxson Beavers



Petal - Jaxson Michael Beavers, 4, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Moore Funeral Home in Petal with interment in Highland Cemetery to follow.



Jaxson was a very special boy and would light up a room when he walked in. No matter how bad your day was going, he would make it better. He loved playing outside, throwing balls, playing in the water, or riding anything motorized. It wasn't enough for Jaxson to just be riding, he had to be going fast. He had a routine that he didn't want to stray from. He loved basketball and football, cows, horses, and dogs. He had a special relationship with his dogs. He loved big trucks, strawberry milk, and the trampoline. He loved watching movies, his favorites were Cars, Monster's Inc., Toy Story, Ferdinand, and Bolt, . He especially loved his brothers and sisters.



Jaxson is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Shirley Beavers; his grandfather Bobby Pickett, and his great uncle Kenny Beavers.



Jaxson is survived by his father, Matt (Candice) Beavers; his mother, Dannelle (Shane) Pickett; his siblings, Jared (Brooke) Smith, Heather Carter, Ashely Carter, Jessica Beavers, Corey Beavers, Brody McKenzie, Parker Pickett, and Piper Pickett; his nieces and nephews, Madison Sanders, Levi Carter, Ty Smith, and Fisher Smith; his grandparents, Robert and Mary Carter, Danny and Aileen Delk, and Dorothy Pickett; his aunts and uncles, James and Candice Beavers, Robert and Tonia Carter, Bobby and Valorie Gray, Russell and Sharon King, and Joan Beavers, Shawn and Bryan Graham, Amanda and Daniel Brunet, Jessica and James McKissack, and Dink and Anna Pickett.



Visitation for Jaxson will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal.









