Services
Forrest Funeral Home
1258 Richburg Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
(601) 264-1816
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forrest Funeral Home
1258 Richburg Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Forrest Funeral Home
1258 Richburg Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Jernigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay Lawrence Jernigan


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay Lawrence Jernigan Obituary
Jay Lawrence Jernigan

Hattiesburg - Jay Lawrence Jernigan, 65, of Hattiesburg, passed away on August 14, 2019, at his home. He was born on July 31, 1954, to Alfred Jernigan, Sr. and Betty Jernigan, in El Dorado, AR. Jay graduated from Hattiesburg High School in 1972, The University of Mississippi in 1976, and The University of Mississippi Law School in 1979.

Jay is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Jacqueline Sophia "Sophie" Jernigan Pettey and SGT William Hall Pettey III; grandson, Matthias Lawrence Pettey; his loving dog, Taffy Jean, one brother, Al and Sharon Jernigan; Becky Chennault; nieces and nephews: Millibeth Wolfson, Jason Wolfson, Jeff Jernigan, Ben Jernigan, Hannah Jernigan, and 7 great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please bring school supplies for needy children to be distributed in the community in honor, for the love of his mother, who was an educator.

Thank you to those who have reached out to Sophie and Will during this time. Please help them by sending her photos and good stories of her father to share in the future with Jay's grandson Matthias.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Forrest Funeral Home 5-8:00pm. The service will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 11:00am in Forrest Chapel. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now