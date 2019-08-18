|
Jay Lawrence Jernigan
Hattiesburg - Jay Lawrence Jernigan, 65, of Hattiesburg, passed away on August 14, 2019, at his home. He was born on July 31, 1954, to Alfred Jernigan, Sr. and Betty Jernigan, in El Dorado, AR. Jay graduated from Hattiesburg High School in 1972, The University of Mississippi in 1976, and The University of Mississippi Law School in 1979.
Jay is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Jacqueline Sophia "Sophie" Jernigan Pettey and SGT William Hall Pettey III; grandson, Matthias Lawrence Pettey; his loving dog, Taffy Jean, one brother, Al and Sharon Jernigan; Becky Chennault; nieces and nephews: Millibeth Wolfson, Jason Wolfson, Jeff Jernigan, Ben Jernigan, Hannah Jernigan, and 7 great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please bring school supplies for needy children to be distributed in the community in honor, for the love of his mother, who was an educator.
Thank you to those who have reached out to Sophie and Will during this time. Please help them by sending her photos and good stories of her father to share in the future with Jay's grandson Matthias.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Forrest Funeral Home 5-8:00pm. The service will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 11:00am in Forrest Chapel. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 18, 2019