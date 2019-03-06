|
|
Jean L. Strebeck
Hattiesburg - Funeral Services for Mrs. Jean L. Strebeck will be at 10:30 am on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Seminary Baptist Church. Mrs. Strebeck was 87 years of age and passed away from this life Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Hattiesburg. The Reverend Dr. Tim Hubbard and Reverend Frank Bishop will officiate. The Musical Service will be offered by Dr. Tim Hubbard and Dr. Melanie Hubbard and interment will be in the Seminary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Wade Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Strebeck, John Hughes, Jeffrey Hughes, Kevin Strebeck, Steve Strebeck, and Bob Berrell.
Bessie Jean Landers Strebeck was born on January 17, 1932 in Alto, LA, to Gordon G. Landers and Velma Mae Brasher Landers.
In 1955, Mrs. Strebeck completed her LVN training and practiced nursing in surgery and labor and delivery for 2 years. She left nursing to pursue her passion to become a teacher.
Mrs. Strebeck did follow that passion and became a Professional Educator, teaching school for over 27 years before retiring in 1996. She completed her Bachelor of Science in Education at the University of Southern Mississippi. Mrs. Strebeck completed her studies at the University of West Florida, where she earned a Master in Education in Gifted and Talented Education. She worked diligently in developing excellent gifted programs in school systems from Florida to Louisiana.
Jean Strebeck was known for her love of family and the career God so graciously allowed for her. She loved teaching children and watching them meet challenges and reach high for their potential.
She was a faithful member of Seminary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Strebeck was preceded in death by her mother and father and her husband of 65 years, Dr. Walter Ray Strebeck.
Survivors include 1 son, Walter Ronald Strebeck of Collins; 2 daughters, Sylvia Anne Strebeck Hughes and her husband John of Pearland, TX, and Debra Jean Strebeck Vasquez and her husband Rick of Ozark, AL; 2 grandchildren, Jeffrey Michael Hughes and his wife Jessica and Rebecca Noel Higginbotham; 2 great-grandchildren, Layla Grace Hughes and Lily Faith Hughes; 5 sister-in-laws, Renette Strebeck, Maxine Strebeck; Betty Strebeck, Mary S. Morton, Nancy Strebeck, and Ann Strebeck; and 2 brother-in-laws, Jim Strebeck and Bobby Morton; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:30pm until 6:30pm at Wade Funeral Home and Thursday from 9:00am until service time at Seminary Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 6, 2019