Jean Marie Curry MacGregor
Lake Mary, FL - Jean Marie Curry MacGregor, 92, of Lake Mary, Florida, and a former longtime resident of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on August 11th. Jean was an extraordinary woman, wife, sister, mother to a profoundly close and loving family.
Jean was preceded by death by her husband, Charles Graeme MacGregor, who was the love of her life. She was preceded in death to parents, Mr. and Mrs. Burnice Wesley Curry, brother, Mr. Burnice Wesley Curry JR., sister in law, Nancy Curry, sister, Mrs. Doris Rea LeDuke, and son in law, Mr. John Charles Hansen.
Jean is survived by one sister, Janet(Don) Ponder of Columbus, North Carolina, five children, Barbara Jean Hansen of Lake Mary, Florida, Scotty MacGregor of Boston, Massachusetts, Susie Butts(Lampkin) of Laurel, Mississippi, Lynda Lamier (Kenny) of Bay St Louis, Mississippi, and John William MacGregor of Gautier, Mississippi. Jean is survived by 10 grandchildren, Chris Hansen (Shana) of Brandon, Mississippi, April Hedrick (Rod) of Lake Mary, Florida, Summer Davey (Mike) of Oakton, Virginia, Christie Sutton (Trey) of Gulfport, Mississippi, Stephanie Felder (Jeremy) of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Casey Butts (Lauren) of Laurel, Mississippi, Ken Lamier(Megan) of Diamondhead, Mississippi, Greg Lamier (Holland) of Ocean Springs, Graeme MacGregor of Pascagoula, Mississippi, Ashley Suchocki (Casey) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Jean is survived by 10 great grandchildren, Kyle Hansen, Katie Hansen, Sadie Sutton, Case Butts, Brooks Butts, Benton Felder, Stella Felder, Olivia Lamier, Kaelyn Davey, and Charlie Davey.
Jean graduated from Hattiesburg High School where she was voted most beautiful. She attended the University of Southern Mississippi where she was selected most beautiful by the Ford Model Agency of New York City. Jean was indeed beautiful, but she was even more beautiful on the inside. She was the epitomy of a charming, southern lady. Jean's tender, compassionate heart, her beautiful smile, and sweet spirit, drew people to her. She was devoted to her husband and children, and they adored her. She will be greatly missed. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church while residing in Hattiesburg.
There will be a service at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on Saturday morning, August 17, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. and the funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family members request making donations to your loving church in honor of our loved Mother. Jean's pallbearers will be her grandsons and great grandsons.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 14, 2019