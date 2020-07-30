1/
Jeanette Burge Cranford
Jeanette Burge Cranford

Hattiesburg, MS - It is with deep sorrow we announce the death of our mother, Jeanette Burge Cranford on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born in Poplarville, MS to John Cleveland and Hazel Bounds Burge. She was a graduate of Poplarville High School, Pearl River Community College, and Louisiana State University, where she trained as a medical technologist. She married Charles Ray Cranford in 1956. Over the next six and a half years, they welcomed five children.

Jeanette and Charles raised their family in Laurel, MS. They were active members of First Baptist Church and a constant presence at the local ball fields. Jeanette was equally at home at a sporting event or piano recital to support her children and grandchildren. She loved cooking, music, sewing and crafting, and cheering for the Atlanta Braves.

With their children grown, Jeanette and Charles moved to Jackson, MS where they were members of Colonial Heights Baptist Church. Charles passed away in 1988, and Jeanette moved to Hattiesburg for a time ultimately relocating to Sumrall, MS. She enjoyed teaching a Sunday School class for young married couples and singing in the choir at First Baptist Church Sumrall, as well as doing everything in her power to spoil her grandchildren.

Jeanette is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers, James Burge and Bobby Burge, and one grandchild, Maggie Hanberry.

She is survived by five children: Philip Cranford (Sheila) of Pace, FL; Norman Cranford of Hattiesburg, MS; Tim Cranford (Pamela) of Nashville, TN; Julie Lee (Daniel) of Hattiesburg, MS; and Melissa Hanberry (Phil) of Hattiesburg, MS; eleven grandchildren: Sherrill Adamo (Joey), Blair Davis (Brad), Kent Cranford, Carly Mead (George), Charles Cranford (Nancy), Lindsey Taylor (Adam), Sam Cranford, Molly Hanberry, Susanna Cranford, Jenna Clair Lee, and Julianna Hennis (Matthew); as well as six great grandchildren.

The family will hold a private graveside ceremony in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines. Memorial contributions can be made to the Giving Grace Fund, a charity benefitting Batson Children's Hospital and Homes of Hope administered through the Pinebelt Community Foundation (pinebeltcf@pinebeltfoundation.org) or William Carey University School of Education.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
