|
|
Jearlyn Hudson Akers
Sumrall, MS - Services will be held at 11:30 AM Thursday at Hickory Grove Baptist Church for Mrs. Jearlyn Hudson Akers, 84, of Sumrall, MS.
She died Monday, February 24, 2020.
Interment will be in Hickory Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Akers was Co-owner of Several Napa Auto Parts Stores and a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mavis and Porter Hudson, Sr. and one sister, Linda McBride Simmons.
She is survived by her husband, Mickey Akers of Sumrall, MS; two sons, Jim Akers (Gail) of Sumrall, MS and Greg Akers (Debra) of Hattiesburg, MS; two sisters, Ondean Webb and Betty Waits both of Sumrall, MS; three brothers, Woodley Hudson of Hattiesburg, MS, Joey Hudson of Monticello, MS and Porter Hudson, Jr. of Hattiesburg, MS; four grandchildren, Thad Akers, Kade Akers, Caroline Akers, and James Akers; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Homes of Hope for Children.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM Thursday at Hickory Grove Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020