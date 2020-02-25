Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Chapel Inc
Hwy 589
Sumrall, MS 39482
(601) 758-3812
Resources
More Obituaries for Jearlyn Akers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jearlyn Hudson Akers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jearlyn Hudson Akers Obituary
Jearlyn Hudson Akers

Sumrall, MS - Services will be held at 11:30 AM Thursday at Hickory Grove Baptist Church for Mrs. Jearlyn Hudson Akers, 84, of Sumrall, MS.

She died Monday, February 24, 2020.

Interment will be in Hickory Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Akers was Co-owner of Several Napa Auto Parts Stores and a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mavis and Porter Hudson, Sr. and one sister, Linda McBride Simmons.

She is survived by her husband, Mickey Akers of Sumrall, MS; two sons, Jim Akers (Gail) of Sumrall, MS and Greg Akers (Debra) of Hattiesburg, MS; two sisters, Ondean Webb and Betty Waits both of Sumrall, MS; three brothers, Woodley Hudson of Hattiesburg, MS, Joey Hudson of Monticello, MS and Porter Hudson, Jr. of Hattiesburg, MS; four grandchildren, Thad Akers, Kade Akers, Caroline Akers, and James Akers; and three great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Homes of Hope for Children.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM Thursday at Hickory Grove Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jearlyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -