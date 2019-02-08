Services
Moore Funeral Service
1115 College Ave W
Wiggins, MS 39577
(601) 928-4522
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Jenny Maloy Bryant Obituary
Jenny Maloy Bryant

McHenry - Mrs. Jenny Maloy Bryant, 88, of McHenry, passed away February 4, 2019 in Hattiesburg. She was a member of McHenry Missionary Baptist Church and was a homemaker. She was a preceded in death by her parents, Albert Otho and Verlena McLendon Maloy; her siblings, Ann Morris, Alma Butler, Ab Maloy, Berniece Eastes, Bill Maloy and Leon Maloy; Nephews, Butch Morris, Dennis Maloy, Glennis Maloy and Ronnie Butler.

She is survived by a host of niece and nephews.

Services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Moore Funeral Services in Wiggins with a visitation one hour prior to service at Funeral Home. Burial will be at Carnes Cemetery.

Moore Funeral Services in Wiggins is in charge of these arrangements.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 8, 2019
