Jeremy "Herm" Graham
1975 - 2020
Dixie Community - Jeremy "Herm" Graham, 44, of the Dixie Community, passed away June 23, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg from 12 - 3 p.m. with services immediately following at 3 p.m.

Mr. Graham was an avid outdoorsman and an honorary member of Flounder Assassin. He was a Deputy for the Forrest County Sheriff's Department for 10 years, before becoming an Operator for TransMontaigne, where he has been for the last 10 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Allen Graham; his maternal grandparents, Carl and Cora Smith; and his paternal grandparents, Tom and Lou Ella Graham.

He is survived by his wife, Nickie Graham; two daughters, Berklee Graham and Bryn Graham; his mother, Peggy Graham; one sister, Kim (Tim) Riggs; two brothers, Tim (Melissa) Graham and Jeffrey (Katie) Graham; three aunts, Helen "Scrappy" Freeman, Frances Rayburn, and Patsy Mims; and nine nieces and nephews, Ryne Riggs, Jayce Riggs, Tanner Graham, Joseph Graham, Abbie Graham, Jon Fisher Breland, Alyssa Harrison, Hope Rogers, and Shepherd Riggs.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
