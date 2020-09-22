1/1
Jeremy Purvis
1982 - 2020
Jeremy Purvis

Wiggins,MS - Jeremy Purvis unexpectedly passed away at his home in Bond, MS, on September 16, 2020. He was born on August 12, 1982, in Hattiesburg, MS, to Randy and Cathy Purvis and spent most of his life in Wiggins, MS.

He was preceded in death by his beloved Pawpaw John T. Purvis, Jr. and Granny Dorothy Purvis, and most recently, his father, Randy Purvis.

Jeremy is now grieved by his wife and true love, Maria Purvis, along with his precious daughters Mia Purvis and Ellie Purvis. He is also mourned and survived by his mother, Cathy Purvis, all of Wiggins, MS. Maria's parents, Luis Rivera and Aracelis Santaliz Rivera of Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. He is survived and greatly mourned by his brothers Jason (April) Purvis of Williston, North Dakota, and Jared (Katie) Purvis of Cave Creek, Arizona. Jeremy had many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends who loved and mourn him very much.

Jeremy was a 2001 graduate of Stone High School and a graduate of MGCCC. He played trumpet alongside his brothers, Jason and Jared and marched with The Pride of Stone High and MGCCC Band of Gold. He worked for a time as a laboratory technician at Halliburton in Dickenson, North Dakota, where he made several lasting friends. During the last number of years, he worked at his family's business, Wiggins Saw Company. His warm and genuine smile always greeted the customers.

In his pastime, Jeremy loved to hunt and fish. He also took great pride in his vegetable gardens that he worked along with his mother. He was enjoying his latest venture in bee keeping and was patiently awaiting his first harvest. Jeremy was an extraordinary father, husband, and son. Jeremy's many friends will tell you that he was a friend to everyone and loved everyone in spite of their circumstances.

He was a member of Venture Church, Wiggins Campus where he worked the coffee bar and greeted each and every person with a smile. He professed Jesus Christ as his Savior and was known to witness to and share the good news of God's promises to anyone who would listen. He will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.

His funeral service will be conducted by Moore Funeral Home in Wiggins. Viewing and services will be held at Venture Church, Wiggins Campus on Wednesday, September 23rd, at 5:00 PM for the family and 6:00-9:00 PM for friends. Services will be Thursday morning at 11:00 at Venture church. His final resting place will be at the Wiggins City Cemetery, where he will be interred near his father's feet.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
1115 College Ave W
Wiggins, MS 39577
(601) 928-4522
Memories & Condolences
