Jerry Dale DenhamHattiesburg - Jerry Dale Denham, 77, of Hattiesburg, passed away on June 23, 2020 at Asbury Hospice House He was born on January 16, 1943 in Crandall, MS.Dale graduated from University of Alabama in 1967 with a BS degree in Commerce and Business Administration. He spent many years in sales including McMullan Motors and as Manager of Cowboy Maloney's. He had recently worked in real estate and served as Election Commissioner in Lamar County.Dale is preceded in death by his parents, William and Eunice Denham of Mobile, AL.He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Rosalie (Maples) Denham; three children: Staci Cothran of Seminary, Jim (Judy) Denham of Laurel, and Michelle (Donny) Arnold of Hattiesburg; 10 grandchildren: Richie Cothran, Kathryn (Zach) Cothran Hester both of Seminary, Josh (Amberly), and Amber, Rebekah, Moriah, and Grace Denham of Laurel, Michael and Jordon Arnold of Hattiesburg, and Lauren Arnold of Gulfport; two great grandchildren, Oakley and Dakota Hester; and sister, Barbara Loven of Katy, TX .Visitation will be Sunday, June 28, 2020, 5-7PM and the service will be Monday, June 29, 2020, 10AM at Forrest Funeral Home. Interment will be at Providence Baptist Church cemetery.