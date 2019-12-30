|
Jerry Eugene Smith
Hattiesburg - Jerry Eugene Smith, 76 passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his residence in Hattiesburg. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Hardy Street Baptist Church with interment in Highland Cemetery to follow.
Jerry was born in Hattiesburg on July 21, 1943. He graduated from Brandon High School and then graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi. He became a teacher, coach, mentor and father. In his career, he had the opportunity to coach Hattiesburg High School from 1967 through 1996. He was on the Board of Directors for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He was a lifetime member of Temple Baptist Church now Hardy Street Baptist Church. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Mary Alice Smith; a sister, Jacqueline Root, and a brother, Mike Smith.
Jerry is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, Susan Smith of Hattiesburg; four sons, Adam Paul (Page) Smith of Youngsville, LA, Lee Ramsay Smith of Hattiesburg, Chadwick Lindsey (Lisa) Smith of Pascagoula, MS, Jefferson Tyler (Nancy) Smith of Roswell, GA; a brother, Sam (Joyce) Smith of Brandon, MS; four grandchildren, Kalyn Hebert, Jake Lindsey Smith, Tyler Merritt Smith, and Jefferson Hatcher Smith.
Visitation for Jerry will be 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2019 at Hardy Street Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020