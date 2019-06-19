Services
Moore Funeral Service
1115 College Ave W
Wiggins, MS 39577
(601) 928-4522
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Lumberton - Jervis R. Lee, 81, of Lumberton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 17, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Gulfport. He was a member of Double Branch Baptist Church where he was a Sunday school teacher. He served numerous years on the Hattiesburg Police Department and worked in construction most of his life and was a United States Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Willis "Bill" Lee and Eleanor Hatten Lee and his siblings, Faye Bilbo, Billy Ray Lee, Dervon Lee and Carolyn Morris.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years Grace Bounds Lee of Lumberton; his three children, Michael Lee of Lumberton, Jeffrey Lee (Tammy) of Biloxi and Melissa Gartman (Craig) of Rome, Georgia; three grandchildren, Michaela, Cameron and Zachary and one brother, Darrell Lee of Carnes Community.

Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins. Funeral will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019 at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins with burial to follow in Lee/Davis Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 19, 2019
