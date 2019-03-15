|
Jesus Bortoni
Petal - Jesus Bortoni, 68, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the service at 3:00 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal followed by burial in Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Bortoni was preceded in death by his parents, Graciano and Hazel Bortoni and two brothers, G. C. Bortoni and Joseph Beaupre'. He is survived by his wife, Patsy Bortoni of Petal; one son, Patrick Toler of Austin, TX; two brothers, Vincent (Pualani) Bortoni of Houston, TX, and Manuel Bortoni of Laredo, TX; two sisters, Cecilia May of Houston, TX and Roseanne (Brian) Totten of Houston, TX; a number of nieces and nephews and two sisters-in-law, Renee Hollingsworth and Linda Genin.
