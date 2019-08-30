Services
Jim Boone
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Moselle Memorial Baptist Church
1950 - 2019
Moselle - A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. for Mr. James R. (Jim/J.R.) Boone of Moselle at Moselle Memorial Baptist Church. Dr. Keith Thompson will officiate.

Jim was born March 1, 1950 in Poplarville, MS to Roy Boone and Margaret McKissack Boone. He went to be with his Lord and Savior at sunrise on August 26, 2019.

Jim attended schools in Poplarville and graduated from Stone County High School in 1968. He was an outstanding football player and is remembered to this day for his athletic ability. As a high school player, he scored the first touchdown ever scored in Dobie Holden Stadium on the campus of Pearl River Community College.

Jim received scholarships to play college football from several colleges and universities. He chose to play for Pearl River Community College and Samford.

He served in the United States Army in Vietnam from 1971-1972. He received the National Defense Service, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and Sharpshooter (Rifle) designation.

The majority of his adult life (over 45 years) was spent working offshore worldwide and in the Gulf of Mexico.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Margaret McKissack Boone.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Beverly Williams Boone of Moselle and their children, Lauren (Ryan) Hilbun of Moselle, Josh (Rebekah) Boone of Laurel, Jeff (Emily) Boone of Ovett; siblings, Charlie (Dorothy) Boone and Beth Boone of Poplarville; nine grandchildren, John Ryan and Maggie Hilbun of Moselle, Macey, Reed, Grayson and Rhett Boone of Laurel and Audrey, Emma and Roy Boone of Ovett.

Interment of ashes will be held in private at a future date in Moselle Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 30, 2019
