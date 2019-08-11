|
Jimmy D. Jones
Petal - Jimmy D. Jones, 83, of Petal went to be with his Lord on August 9, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. Services will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 3 P.M. at Petal Harvey Baptist Church followed by burial in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Jones was a lifetime deacon, trustee, and greeter at Petal Harvey Baptist Church. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was named Alumni of the year for Petal School District in 2012. He loved Petal Athletics, and was a member of the Petal Touchdown and Dugout Clubs. He was also a former volunteer coach with the Dixie Youth for the Petal Optimist Club for many years. He loved his Lord, his family, his church, and his community.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bardie and Myrtle Jones; and his brother, Dennis Jones.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Elaine C. Jones of Petal; his son, Ronnie D. Jones (Jenny) of Las Vegas, NV; his daughter, Karla Hogan (Michael) of Petal; his five grandchildren, Mallory Estes (Doug) of Petal, Kennedy Hogan (fiancé Savannah Barnett) of Petal, Maggie Hogan of Petal, Jeremy Jones of Las Vegas, NV, and Jeffree Jones of Las Vegas, NV; one great-grandchild, Kannon Estes; his sister, Falba Walker (Ed) of Petal; a sister-in-law, Wilma Jones of Petal; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, August 12, 2019 from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. at Petal Harvey Baptist Church.
The family ask that donations be made to the Forward Program at Petal Harvey Baptist Church at 600 S. Main St. Petal, MS. 39465.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 11, 2019