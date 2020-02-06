|
Mr. Jimmy L. White
Richton - Services for Mr. Jimmy Louis White, age 77, of Richton, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Richton United Methodist Church with Rev. Amy Roller and Rev. Brandon Halford officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunset Cemetery.
Jimmy graduated from North East Louisiana School of Pharmacy and went on to own and operate White's Drugs in Richton for over 40 years. He served as Alderman for the City of Richton for 20 years, and then went on to serve as Mayor for 12 years. He was an active member of the Richton United Methodist Church where he served in numerous leadership positions over the years. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge in Richton where he served many years as Treasurer; a Hamasa Shriner; and served on the Mississippi State Board of Pharmacy as President. Jimmy's love for four simple things, a good crossword puzzle, always done in pen, a small cigar, his aviator sunglasses and his Boston Terrier at his feet made his days complete. He was a true gentleman that loved his family, his friends, his church, and his town dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Jewel White and his brother, Charles R. Campbell.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Mitzi Geiger White; his children, Jimmy Louis White Jr. of Santa Rosa, CA, Shari White Rowell of Petal, David Lance (Paula) White of Zachary, LA, William Lance (Scarlett) Kirby of Atlanta, GA, and Houston Neal Kirby of Hattiesburg; his grandchildren, Peyton Elizabeth Rowell and David Luke White; his sister in law, Jimmye Faye Campbell, his niece, Suzie Tillery and his constant companion, Max.
Visitation for Mr. White will be held from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the Richton United Methodist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020