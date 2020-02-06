Services
Jones & Sons Funeral Home
104 Cypress
Richton, MS 39476
(601) 788-6000
For more information about
Jimmy White
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Richton United Methodist Church
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Richton United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy L. White


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy L. White Obituary
Mr. Jimmy L. White

Richton - Services for Mr. Jimmy Louis White, age 77, of Richton, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Richton United Methodist Church with Rev. Amy Roller and Rev. Brandon Halford officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunset Cemetery.

Jimmy graduated from North East Louisiana School of Pharmacy and went on to own and operate White's Drugs in Richton for over 40 years. He served as Alderman for the City of Richton for 20 years, and then went on to serve as Mayor for 12 years. He was an active member of the Richton United Methodist Church where he served in numerous leadership positions over the years. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge in Richton where he served many years as Treasurer; a Hamasa Shriner; and served on the Mississippi State Board of Pharmacy as President. Jimmy's love for four simple things, a good crossword puzzle, always done in pen, a small cigar, his aviator sunglasses and his Boston Terrier at his feet made his days complete. He was a true gentleman that loved his family, his friends, his church, and his town dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Jewel White and his brother, Charles R. Campbell.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Mitzi Geiger White; his children, Jimmy Louis White Jr. of Santa Rosa, CA, Shari White Rowell of Petal, David Lance (Paula) White of Zachary, LA, William Lance (Scarlett) Kirby of Atlanta, GA, and Houston Neal Kirby of Hattiesburg; his grandchildren, Peyton Elizabeth Rowell and David Luke White; his sister in law, Jimmye Faye Campbell, his niece, Suzie Tillery and his constant companion, Max.

Visitation for Mr. White will be held from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the Richton United Methodist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -