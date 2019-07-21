|
Jimmy Moore
Hattiesburg - Jimmy Moore, 72, of Hattiesburg died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until the service time at 12:00 p.m. Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his brothers, William Moore and James Moore. He is survived by his wife, Anita Moore; one daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Scott Rogers; one son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Tammy Britt; three grandchildren, Anna Rogers, Ally Rogers and Michael Britt; two sisters, Shirley Davidson and Rubye Bryant and one brother, John Moore.
