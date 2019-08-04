|
|
Jo Annis McInnis Rhodes
Niagara Falls, NY - Jo Annis McInnis Rhodes was born on October 10, 1934 in Hattiesburg and died in her Niagara Falls, NY home on October 1, 2018. Loving and supportive family members included parents, "Sally" and Joe K. McInnis, Jr.; grandparents, Rachel and Joe K. McInnis, Sr and Florence and "Doc" Creel
After graduating from Hattiesburg High (1953) and Mississippi Southern (1957), Jo Annis moved to Niagara Falls where she pursued a career in Physical Education and Recreation and where she met Rodney Scott Rhodes, whom she married in December, 1959. Rodney survived Jo Annis but died July 27, 2019. A memorial service will be held for him at a later date.
Survivors include daughter, Catherine of Lewiston, NY and Margaret, grandchildren, Rachel and Laura, five great grandchildren all of Niagara Falls; brother, James Edward McInnis; first cousin, Ned (Mary Deane) McInnis and extended family member, Jim Jarvis all of Hattiesburg.
A memorial service will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Oaklawn Cemetery. Rev. Luther Ott will officiate. A memory gathering will follow.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 4, 2019