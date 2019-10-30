|
|
Jo Ellen Slade Lott
Dixie Community, MS - Services will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, November 1, 2019, at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for Mrs. Jo Ellen Slade Lott, 81, of the Dixie Community, MS.
She died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Asbury Hospice House.
Interment will be in Dixie Cemetery.
Mrs. Lott was a retired art teacher with the Forrest County School System and a member of Dixie Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Sherman N. Lott of the Dixie Community, MS; one son, Greg Lott (Lisa) of the Dixie Community, MS; two daughters, Regina Smith (Kipp) of Poplarville, MS and Stacy Schultze (Rudd) of Daphne, AL; two sisters, Faye Adams (Archie) of Bonita Springs, FL and Nadine Sumrall (Jimmy) of the Dixie Community, MS; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Forrest General Foundation, PO Box 19010, Hattiesburg, MS, fghfoundation.com.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Friday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019