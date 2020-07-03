Jo Jean Housley
Eastabuchie - Jo Jean Housley, 80, of Eastabuchie, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Bedford Care Center in Hattiesburg. Graveside services will be Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Moselle Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Housley was of the Baptist faith. She had a long career as a clerk in the pharmacy industry, working at Med-A-Save Pharmacy and Rite Aid.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Housley; her parents, Carl and Myrtle Bradley; one sister, Rentsy Price; two brothers, Travis Bradley and Rudy Bradley; one nephew, Mickey Bradley; and one niece, Amy Prentiss.
She is survived by four nephews, Charlie Bradley, Joseph Price, Tommy Bradley, and Scotty Gold; one niece, Marie Prentiss; three great nieces; seven great nephews; and numerous great-great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.