Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
Petal, MS - A Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home for Jody Simon, 58, of Petal, MS.

He passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Jody is survived by his wife, Lana Simon of Petal, MS; father and step-mother, Jerry & Linda Simon of Petal, MS; three sons, Ryan Simon, Blake Simon, and Caleb Simon all of Petal, MS; three daughters, Bailey Simon, Kristian Walton, and Summer Ward all of Petal, MS; one sister, Connie Callahan of Hattiesburg, MS; one brother, Lynn Simon of Petal, MS; step-brother, Chase Cullifer of Petal, MS and five grandchildren.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 6, 2019
