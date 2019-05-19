|
Joe Bill Adams
Petal - Joe Bill Adams died May 14, 2019 peacefully in his home in Petal, MS. A memorial service will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at Main Street United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m.
Joe was born April 9, 1952 in Plano, TX and was raised in Pensacola, FL. After graduating from Escambia High School in 1969 he moved to Hattiesburg, MS to attend the University of Southern Mississippi where he received a Bachelor's Degree in music education and a Master's Degree in music.
Joe was a lifelong musician who made a career of tuning pianos and playing the organ in local churches. Though he was trained by many professional musicians, he learned first from his parents and they remained a guiding musical influence in his life.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents William and Mary Adams and his brother, John Adams. He is survived by his wife, Chris Adams of Petal, two daughters, Michele Slade (Christopher) of Petal and Sarah Jo Adams-Wilson (Jake) of Starkville, and six grandchildren, Brooks, Jordan, Mackenzie, Haley, Riley, and Josie who knew him as Papa Joe.
Joe was a person of devout Christian faith who was known for being extraordinarily gentle and never in a hurry. He was uniquely gifted for seeing the image of God in everyone he met. The family praises God for his life and rests in sure and certain hope of life eternal.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USM Wesley Foundation at 210 N. 32nd Ave., Hattiesburg, MS, 39402.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 19, 2019