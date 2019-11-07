|
Joe D. Moore
Hattiesburg - Joe D. Moore, born April 27, 1936 in Pinehills Community, Hattiesburg, MS, passed from this life at Forrest General Hospital on November 5, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg from 1 P.M. until service at 3 P.M. followed by burial in Highland Cemetery.
Mr. Moore was a veteran of the United States Navy, a licensed pilot and a business man. He was the general manager of Southern Bucket Works, and owner of Champion Cycle and Fitness/ Toy Service Center, where he sponsored bicycle safety workshops for children, a ladies' softball team, 4-H, and safety workshops for special needs children. He was a long-time educator, teaching at Morrilton Public Schools in Morrilton, AR, Cherokee Indian School in Cherokee, N.C, Georgia Southern College, Forrest County Schools, and the Career and Technical Education Center of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He received his Bachelors of Science from the University of Southern Miss, his Master's of Science from State College of Arkansas, and his Doctoral from Texas A and M University.
Joe loved life, laughter, the Lord, giving presents to "Miss Ann", feeding the birds and deer, and restoring his Jeep truck. He enjoyed family and friend gatherings in his home. He was known for his kindness and generosity to everyone, especially those he loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph E. and Dorothy McCaa Moore; his sister, Doris Moore Sumner; and three brothers, Ralph, Billy P. and James C. Moore.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn "Miss Ann" Moore of Hattiesburg; two sons, Joel M. Moore (Nicole) of Tallahassee, FL, and James M. Moore (Nancy) of Kuwait; a brother, Harry B. Moore (Martha); and a number of nieces and nephews.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019